State Playoff Glance

Game 1: Bryant 74, Rogers 33 Game 2: Cabot 68, Rogers Heritage 57 Wednesday, March 2 Game 3: Little Rock…

Game 1: Bryant 74, Rogers 33

Game 2: Cabot 68, Rogers Heritage 57

Wednesday, March 2

Game 3: Little Rock Central 52, Fayetteville 33

Game 4: Northside 56, Bentonville West 42

Quarterfinal Thursday, March 3

Game 5: Har-ber 63, Bryant 56

Game 6: North Little Rock 68, Cabot 37

Friday, March 4

Game 7: Little Rock Central 66, Conway 60

Game 8: Northside 52, Bentonville 38

Semifinal Saturday, March 5

Game 9: North Little Rock 64, Har-ber 51

Game 10: Northside 40, Little Rock Central 27

State Championship Thursday, March 10

Game 11: North Little Rock 60, Northside 38

CLASS 5A First Round Tuesday, March 1

Game 1: Greenwood 56, Parkview 35

Game 3: Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55

Game 5: Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38

Wednesday, March 2

Game 2: West Memphis 66, El Dorado 52

Game 4: Marion 57, Lakeside 27

Game 7: Jonesboro 68, Sheridan 33

Thursday, March 3

Game 6: Little Rock Christian 62 Siloam Springs 42

Game 8: Vilonia 46, Benton 37

Quarterfinal Thursday, March 3

Game 9: Greenwood 47, West Memphis 46

Friday, March 4

Game 10: Marion 42, Jacksonville 41

Game 11: Little Rock Christian 49, Paragould 24

Game 12: Jonesboro 52, Vilonia 33

Semifinal Saturday, March 5

Game 13: Greenwood 66, Marion 42

Game 14: Jonesboro 61, Little Rock Christian 44

State Championship Thursday, March 10

Game 15: Greenwood 60, Jonesboro 40

CLASS 4A First Round Thursday, March 3

Game 1: Gentry 49, Bauxite 37

Game 3: Magnolia 55, Lonoke 37

Friday, March 4

Game 2: Wynne 44, Harrison 36

Game 4: Prairie Grove 48, Star City 36

Quarterfinal Saturday, March 5

Game 5: Pulaski Academy 47, Gentry 37

Game 6: Nashville 66, Wynne 38

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Farmington 59, Magnolia 44

Game 8: Prairie Grove 47, Highland 44

Semifinal Monday, March 7

Game 9: Nashville 49, Pulaski Academy 44, 2OT

Game 10: Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 40

State Championship Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Nashville vs. Farmington, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A First Round Thursday, March 3

Game 1: Clinton 66, Danville 45

Game 3: Bergman 63, Hoxie 31

Game 5: Centerpoint 64, Central Arkansas Christian 63

Friday, March 4

Game 2: Episcopal Collegiate 55, Dumas 26

Game 4: Mayflower 79, Fouke 69

Game 7: Lamar 55, Drew Central 30

Saturday, March 5

Game 6: Valley Springs 67, Mountain View 51

Game 8: Booneville 60, Pangburn 43

Quarterfinal Saturday, March 5

Game 9: Clinton 59, Episcopal Collegiate 55

Sunday, March 6

Game 10: Bergman 69, Mayflower 38

Game 11: Valley Springs 54, Centerpoint 48

Game 12: Lamar 53, Booneville 36

Semifinal Monday, March 7

Game 13: Bergman 61, Clinton 46

Game 14: Lamar 67, Valley Springs 58

State Championship Saturday, March 12

Game 15: Bergman vs. Lamar, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A First Round Thursday, March 3

Game 1: Quitman 52, Fordyce 32

Game 3: Melbourne 45, Gurdon 13

Game 5: England 49, Mansfield 46

Friday, March 4

Game 2: Riverside 39, Cotter 29

Game 4: Rector 59, Flippin 43

Game 7: Marmaduke 57, Yellville-Summit 20

Saturday, March 5

Game 6: Bigelow 60, Parkers Chapel 27

Game 8: Salem 57, Lafayette County 28

Quarterfinal Saturday, March 5

Game 9: Quitman 48, Riverside 23

Sunday, March 6

Game 10: Melbourne 63, Rector 30

Game 11: Bigelow 52, England 31

Game 12: Salem 69, Marmaduke 36

Semifinal Monday, March 7

Game 13: Melbourne 52, Quitman 21

Game 14: Bigelow 60, Salem 49

State Championship Friday, March 11

Game 15: Melbourne vs. Bigelow, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A First Round Thursday, March 3

Game 1: Kingston 61, Rural Special 49

Game 3: Mammoth Spring 68, County Line 24

Game 5: Mt. Vernon-Enola 48, Emerson 16

Friday, March 4

Game 2: Sacred Heart 55, Dermott 33

Game 4: Wonderview 61, Bradley 42

Game 7: Kirby 60, Nemo Vista 25

Saturday, March 5

Game 6: Norfork 67, Jasper 43

Game 8: Western Grove 64, West Side 60, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal Saturday, March 5

Game 9: Kingston 48, Sacred Heart 40

Sunday, March 6

Game 10: Mammoth Spring 60, Wonderview 37

Game 11: Norfork 63, Mt. Vernon-Enola 33

Game 12: Kirby 53, Western Grove 44

Semifinal Monday, March 7

Game 13: Mammoth Spring 53, Kingston 30

Game 14: Norfork 44 Kirby 29

State Championship Friday, March 11

Game 15: Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork, 11 a.m.

