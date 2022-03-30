Stars take over wild-card spot with 3-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored in the third period to help the Dallas Stars rally…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored in the third period to help the Dallas Stars rally for a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Radek Faksa had a goal, Jake Oettinger made 26 saves, and the Stars moved one point ahead of Vegas for the second wild-card from the Western Conference with three games in hand.

Troy Terry scored his 31st goal, Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, but the Ducks lost their 10th straight game. Trevor Zegras had two assists and John Gibson allowed three goals on 32 shots, but Anaheim is 0-8-2 since defeating San Jose on March 6.

Peterson finished off a 2-on-1 break from John Klingberg to put the Stars in front 3-2 with 7:24 remaining, beating Gibson between his legs with a backhand. It was Peterson’s fifth game-winning goal this season.

Zegras nearly sent it to overtime with a sharp-angle shot that hit the psot inside the final 10 seconds.

Hintz was alone in the slot to bury a one-timer from Jason Robertson to tie it up 2-all at 8:48 of the third.

After a sluggish start, Anaheim came charging back in the second period. Grant tied it up 1-all at 3:54, centering the puck from his knees where it struck the skate of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell and went in.

Terry put the home team ahead 2-1 midway through the period, with the movement of his wobbly shot from the high slot catching Oettinger by surprise.

Zegras had assists on both goals, giving him 33 this season with five coming in the past four games.

The Stars went in front with 5:55 left in the first period on Faksa’s fourth goal, with Michael Raffl pouncing on a turnover in the neutral zone to allow Faksa and Luke Glendening to break the other way. Faksa beat Gibson at the far post after getting him to commit with a clever fake to the forehand.

NOTES: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen played for the first time since March 2. He was on the ice for 19:56 after missing 11 games because of mononucleosis. … Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen made his Anaheim debut after being acquired from Boston as part of the trade for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Vaakanainen, a first-round draft pick in 2017, had one shot in 18:47.

It will be a rematch between the Stars and Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday night.

