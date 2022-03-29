All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125 Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112 Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110 Fayetteville 52 36 14 1 1 74 178 129 Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145 Pensacola 50 27 17 5 1 60 171 148 Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137 Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163 Birmingham 51 15 30 5 1 36 130 182 Macon 50 9 36 2 3 23 109 227 Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

