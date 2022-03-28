RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125
Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112
Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110
Fayetteville 52 36 14 1 1 74 178 129
Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145
Pensacola 50 27 17 5 1 60 171 148
Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137
Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163
Birmingham 51 15 30 5 1 36 130 182
Macon 50 9 36 2 3 23 109 227
Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up