RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | How to help
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 51 39 10 1 1 80 178 109
Knoxville 51 38 9 2 2 80 198 121
Peoria 50 34 9 3 4 75 187 108
Fayetteville 50 35 13 1 1 72 175 125
Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142
Pensacola 48 26 16 5 1 58 167 145
Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137
Roanoke 51 21 23 3 4 49 159 162
Birmingham 50 15 29 5 1 36 126 176
Macon 49 9 35 2 3 23 107 224
Vermilion County 51 4 42 5 0 13 72 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 5, Vermilion County 0

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up