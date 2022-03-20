RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 50 39 9 1 1 80 176 105
Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116
Peoria 49 33 9 3 4 73 182 106
Fayetteville 49 34 13 1 1 70 171 123
Quad City 50 28 14 4 4 64 169 142
Pensacola 47 26 15 5 1 58 165 141
Evansville 49 26 22 1 0 53 142 132
Roanoke 50 20 23 3 4 47 155 160
Birmingham 49 15 28 5 1 36 123 172
Macon 47 8 34 2 3 21 100 218
Vermilion County 49 4 40 5 0 13 72 228

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 4

Roanoke 6, Macon 2

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 1

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

