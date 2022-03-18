RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102
Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116
Peoria 47 33 7 3 4 73 179 99
Fayetteville 47 33 13 1 0 67 163 115
Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137
Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138
Evansville 48 25 22 1 0 51 137 129
Roanoke 48 18 23 3 4 43 143 157
Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164
Macon 45 8 32 2 3 21 97 206
Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Peoria 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up