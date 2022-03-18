All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102 Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116 Peoria 47 33 7 3 4 73 179 99 Fayetteville 47 33 13 1 0 67 163 115 Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137 Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138 Evansville 48 25 22 1 0 51 137 129 Roanoke 48 18 23 3 4 43 143 157 Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164 Macon 45 8 32 2 3 21 97 206 Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Peoria 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

