All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|48
|37
|9
|1
|1
|76
|169
|102
|Knoxville
|49
|36
|9
|2
|2
|76
|188
|116
|Peoria
|47
|33
|7
|3
|4
|73
|179
|99
|Fayetteville
|47
|33
|13
|1
|0
|67
|163
|115
|Quad City
|49
|28
|13
|4
|4
|64
|166
|137
|Pensacola
|45
|24
|15
|5
|1
|54
|159
|138
|Evansville
|48
|25
|22
|1
|0
|51
|137
|129
|Roanoke
|48
|18
|23
|3
|4
|43
|143
|157
|Birmingham
|47
|14
|27
|5
|1
|34
|115
|164
|Macon
|45
|8
|32
|2
|3
|21
|97
|206
|Vermilion County
|47
|4
|38
|5
|0
|13
|69
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 4, Peoria 2
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.