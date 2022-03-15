All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|48
|37
|9
|1
|1
|76
|169
|102
|Knoxville
|48
|35
|9
|2
|2
|74
|184
|114
|Peoria
|46
|33
|6
|3
|4
|73
|177
|95
|Fayetteville
|46
|32
|13
|1
|0
|65
|160
|114
|Quad City
|49
|28
|13
|4
|4
|64
|166
|137
|Pensacola
|45
|24
|15
|5
|1
|54
|159
|138
|Evansville
|47
|24
|22
|1
|0
|49
|133
|126
|Roanoke
|47
|18
|22
|3
|4
|43
|142
|154
|Birmingham
|47
|14
|27
|5
|1
|34
|115
|164
|Macon
|44
|8
|32
|1
|3
|20
|94
|202
|Vermilion County
|47
|4
|38
|5
|0
|13
|69
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
