All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102 Knoxville 48 35 9 2 2 74 184 114 Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95 Fayetteville 46 32 13 1 0 65 160 114 Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137 Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138 Evansville 47 24 22 1 0 49 133 126 Roanoke 47 18 22 3 4 43 142 154 Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164 Macon 44 8 32 1 3 20 94 202 Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.