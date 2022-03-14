All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|48
|37
|9
|1
|1
|76
|169
|102
|Knoxville
|48
|35
|9
|2
|2
|74
|184
|114
|Peoria
|46
|33
|6
|3
|4
|73
|177
|95
|Fayetteville
|46
|32
|13
|1
|0
|65
|160
|114
|Quad City
|49
|28
|13
|4
|4
|64
|166
|137
|Pensacola
|45
|24
|15
|5
|1
|54
|159
|138
|Evansville
|47
|24
|22
|1
|0
|49
|133
|126
|Roanoke
|47
|18
|22
|3
|4
|43
|142
|154
|Birmingham
|47
|14
|27
|5
|1
|34
|115
|164
|Macon
|44
|8
|32
|1
|3
|20
|94
|202
|Vermilion County
|47
|4
|38
|5
|0
|13
|69
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
