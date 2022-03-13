RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 7:56 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 48 37 9 1 1 76 169 102
Knoxville 48 35 9 2 2 74 184 114
Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95
Fayetteville 46 32 13 1 0 65 160 114
Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137
Pensacola 45 24 15 5 1 54 159 138
Evansville 47 24 22 1 0 49 133 126
Roanoke 47 18 22 3 4 43 142 154
Birmingham 47 14 27 5 1 34 115 164
Macon 44 8 32 1 3 20 94 202
Vermilion County 47 4 38 5 0 13 69 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 4

Knoxville 6, Quad City 1

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

