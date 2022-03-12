All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 46 35 9 1 1 74 157 98…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 46 35 9 1 1 74 157 98 Peoria 46 33 6 3 4 73 177 95 Knoxville 47 34 9 2 2 72 178 113 Quad City 48 28 12 4 4 64 165 131 Fayetteville 45 31 13 1 0 63 155 110 Pensacola 43 23 14 5 1 52 154 133 Evansville 46 23 22 1 0 47 129 123 Roanoke 45 18 21 3 3 43 139 147 Birmingham 46 14 27 4 1 33 112 160 Macon 44 8 33 1 2 19 92 202 Vermilion County 46 4 37 5 0 13 68 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Macon 3

Knoxville 4, Quad City 2

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 4, Vermilion County 2

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 4

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

