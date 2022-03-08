All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|45
|34
|9
|1
|1
|72
|153
|96
|Peoria
|45
|32
|6
|3
|4
|71
|168
|93
|Knoxville
|46
|33
|9
|2
|2
|70
|174
|111
|Quad City
|47
|28
|11
|4
|4
|64
|163
|127
|Fayetteville
|44
|30
|13
|1
|0
|61
|148
|107
|Pensacola
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|149
|129
|Evansville
|45
|22
|22
|1
|0
|45
|125
|120
|Roanoke
|43
|18
|19
|3
|3
|43
|134
|136
|Birmingham
|44
|13
|27
|4
|0
|30
|103
|155
|Macon
|43
|8
|32
|1
|2
|19
|89
|195
|Vermilion County
|44
|4
|35
|5
|0
|13
|64
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
