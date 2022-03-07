RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 45 34 9 1 1 72 153 96
Peoria 45 32 6 3 4 71 168 93
Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111
Quad City 47 28 11 4 4 64 163 127
Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 45 22 22 1 0 45 125 120
Roanoke 43 18 19 3 3 43 134 136
Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155
Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195
Vermilion County 44 4 35 5 0 13 64 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Peoria 8, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

