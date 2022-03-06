All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 44 33 9 1 1 70 150 95…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 44 33 9 1 1 70 150 95 Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111 Peoria 44 31 6 3 4 69 160 91 Quad City 46 27 11 4 4 62 158 126 Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107 Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129 Evansville 44 22 21 1 0 45 124 115 Roanoke 42 18 18 3 3 43 132 128 Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155 Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195 Vermilion County 43 4 34 5 0 13 63 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

