SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 44 33 9 1 1 70 150 95
Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111
Peoria 44 31 6 3 4 69 160 91
Quad City 46 27 11 4 4 62 158 126
Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 44 22 21 1 0 45 124 115
Roanoke 42 18 18 3 3 43 132 128
Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155
Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195
Vermilion County 43 4 34 5 0 13 63 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

