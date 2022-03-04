CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 43 32 9 1 1 68 145 94
Knoxville 45 32 9 2 2 68 170 110
Peoria 43 30 6 3 4 67 154 88
Quad City 45 26 11 4 4 60 154 125
Fayetteville 43 29 13 1 0 59 144 106
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 43 22 20 1 0 45 123 111
Roanoke 41 18 17 3 3 43 129 122
Birmingham 43 13 26 4 0 30 102 151
Macon 42 8 31 1 2 19 88 191
Vermilion County 42 4 33 5 0 13 62 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 8, Macon 2

Friday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

