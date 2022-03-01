All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|44
|32
|8
|2
|2
|68
|166
|104
|Huntsville
|42
|31
|9
|1
|1
|66
|139
|90
|Peoria
|42
|29
|6
|3
|4
|65
|150
|88
|Quad City
|45
|26
|11
|4
|4
|60
|154
|125
|Fayetteville
|42
|29
|12
|1
|0
|59
|142
|103
|Pensacola
|40
|20
|14
|5
|1
|46
|137
|126
|Roanoke
|40
|18
|16
|3
|3
|43
|129
|118
|Evansville
|42
|21
|20
|1
|0
|43
|121
|111
|Birmingham
|42
|13
|25
|4
|0
|30
|101
|147
|Macon
|40
|7
|30
|1
|2
|17
|83
|181
|Vermilion County
|41
|4
|32
|5
|0
|13
|62
|191
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Quad City 7, Vermilion County 1
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
