Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 8:15 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland.

De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when it was eliminated by Atlético Madrid from the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing the second leg 1-0.

De Gea was Spain’s starter at a disappointing 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of the European Championship last year.

The 26-year-old Raya was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be third-choice ‘keeper behind Athletic Bilbao’s Simón and Robert Sánchez of Brighton.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruña on March 29 as it starts preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.

