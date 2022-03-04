Southern Miss takes on Charlotte, looks to break 13-game slide

Charlotte 49ers (16-13, 9-8 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-24, 1-16 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (16-13, 9-8 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-24, 1-16 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing 13 games in a row.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-10 at home. Southern Miss gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The 49ers are 9-8 in C-USA play. Charlotte is fourth in C-USA scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jahmir Young averaging 2.9.

The Golden Eagles and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stevenson is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre, Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Young is averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 72.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.