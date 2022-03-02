Southern Miss hosts UAB following Napper’s 29-point game

UAB Blazers (22-7, 12-4 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-23, 1-15 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (22-7, 12-4 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-23, 1-15 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -18; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the UAB Blazers after Walyn Napper scored 29 points in Southern Miss’ 77-72 overtime loss to the Rice Owls.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-9 at home. Southern Miss is 3-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blazers have gone 12-4 against C-USA opponents. UAB ranks third in C-USA shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UAB won the last matchup 84-63 on Feb. 11. Jordan Walker scored 25 points to help lead the Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napper is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Isaih Moore is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Walker is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 71.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.