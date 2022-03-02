South Florida hosts Memphis following Nolley’s 22-point game

Memphis Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the South Florida Bulls after Landers Nolley II scored 22 points in Memphis’ 81-57 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Bulls are 6-9 in home games. South Florida averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 11-5 in AAC play. Memphis is second in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.5.

The Bulls and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Duren is averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

