CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » South Dakota State plays…

South Dakota State plays in Summit Tournament against the Omaha

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Omaha Mavericks (5-24, 4-14 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Omaha Mavericks meet in the Summit Tournament.

The Jackrabbits have gone 15-0 at home. South Dakota State leads college basketball shooting 45.1% from downtown, led by Alex Arians shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 4-14 against Summit opponents. Omaha allows 83.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Dakota State won 82-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Zeke Mayo led South Dakota State with 21 points, and Nick Ferrarini led Omaha with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.1 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up