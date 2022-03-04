South Dakota State plays in Summit Tournament against the Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (5-24, 4-14 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-4, 18-0 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (5-24, 4-14 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Omaha Mavericks meet in the Summit Tournament.

The Jackrabbits have gone 15-0 at home. South Dakota State leads college basketball shooting 45.1% from downtown, led by Alex Arians shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 4-14 against Summit opponents. Omaha allows 83.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Dakota State won 82-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Zeke Mayo led South Dakota State with 21 points, and Nick Ferrarini led Omaha with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.1 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

