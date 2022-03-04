Smith and No. 5 Auburn host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Jabari Smith scored 27 points in Auburn’s 81-68 overtime victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 15-0 in home games. Auburn has a 21-4 record against teams above .500.

The Gamecocks are 9-8 in conference games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 4.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Auburn won 81-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn with 22 points, and Erik Stevenson led South Carolina with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 41% and averaging 11.8 points for the Gamecocks. Stevenson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

