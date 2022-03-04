Shumate, McNeese Cowboys to visit Lee, Houston Baptist Huskies

McNeese Cowboys (10-20, 4-9 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (9-17, 5-8 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southland…

McNeese Cowboys (10-20, 4-9 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (9-17, 5-8 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Houston Baptist and McNeese square off on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 6-6 in home games. Houston Baptist is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 4-9 in conference play. McNeese is eighth in the Southland shooting 31.5% from deep. Zach Scott paces the Cowboys shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won 78-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Scott led McNeese with 24 points, and Darius Lee led Houston Baptist with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Christian Shumate is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Scott is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

