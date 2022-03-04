CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Shumate, McNeese Cowboys to…

Shumate, McNeese Cowboys to visit Lee, Houston Baptist Huskies

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McNeese Cowboys (10-20, 4-9 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (9-17, 5-8 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Houston Baptist and McNeese square off on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 6-6 in home games. Houston Baptist is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 4-9 in conference play. McNeese is eighth in the Southland shooting 31.5% from deep. Zach Scott paces the Cowboys shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won 78-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Scott led McNeese with 24 points, and Darius Lee led Houston Baptist with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Christian Shumate is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Scott is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up