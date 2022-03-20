RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Shaun Norris wins 1st European tour title at Steyn City

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 12:08 PM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the European tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.

Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots on 25 under par.

Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second after he had snatched the lead and appeared on course to take the title in Johannesburg.

Norris, who was four clear overnight, saw Burmester charge ahead on the opening nine. But Norris made four birdies coming in, including three in his last five holes.

He had the lead again after his birdie on No. 17, and Burmester’s challenge finally fell away on the same hole with a double-bogey. They both made par on the last, confirming the maiden victory for the 39-year-old Norris.

Another South African, Oliver Bekker, was tied for third with Germany’s Matti Schmid.

The Steyn City Championship was making its debut on the tour schedule.

