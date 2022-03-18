RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » Shaun Norris fires 62…

Shaun Norris fires 62 to lead at low-scoring Steyn City

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shaun Norris opened a three-shot lead with a second-round 62 at the Steyn City Championship in South Africa on Friday.

The home player moved to 18 under par with a near flawless round that contained eight birdies and an eagle. He picked up four shots in his last four holes by finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-par.

His 36-hole score matched the European tour record set by Ernie Els in 2004 but Norris won’t go down in the history books alongside the four-time major winner because players have been benefiting from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain this week.

His 10-under round still saw Norris surge past first-round leader and South African compatriot James Hart du Preez, who carded 66 in his second round to go with a 63 on the opening day. He’s on 15 under.

There are four South Africans in the top six heading to the weekend, with Dean Burmester third on 13 under after a 65, and Oliver Bekker (63) part of a three-way tie for fourth alongside Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen (64) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (67).

This is the first time the Steyn City Championship has been part of the European tour schedule.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up