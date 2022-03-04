CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaching 6 mil | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Sharma takes over Kenya…

Sharma takes over Kenya Open lead by one stroke

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday.

A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club.

Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67.

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event.

Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

“Whenever you finish with two birdies you’re always happy,” he said. “It was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.”

First-round leader Daniel Gavins was five shots off the pace.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up