RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Sports » Sergio Aguero offered role…

Sergio Aguero offered role on Argentina staff at World Cup

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former striker Sergio Aguero has been offered a role on Argentina’s staff at the World Cup in Qatar to serve as a link between the players and the coaches.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Thursday he wants the former Manchester City star to be a middleman in Qatar.

“I would like him to be close to his teammates, that he brings us any problem or anything that could happen during a World Cup,” Scaloni said. “In our coaching staff we have people that are close to the players, but sometimes a person of that magnitude can avoid some situations.”

Aguero, who played in three World Cups, was forced to retire last year due to cardiac problems that were detected shortly after he made his debut for Barcelona.

Argentina has already secured a spot at this year’s tournament in Qatar ahead of its game against Venezuela on Friday in the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifiers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

White House ‘driving fast’ to issue software security guidance for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up