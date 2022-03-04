SE Louisiana hosts White and Northwestern State

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 9-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 5-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 9-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 5-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Brian White scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 87-77 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons have gone 6-5 in home games. Northwestern State has a 2-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 9-4 in Southland play. SE Louisiana leads the Southland scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. SE Louisiana won the last meeting 79-74 on Jan. 15. Jalyn Hinton scored 23 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Demons. Kendal Coleman is averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Gus Okafor is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lions. Hinton is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

