Scotland-Poland to play friendly to raise funds for Ukraine

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 4:44 PM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Poland will visit Scotland to play a friendly match on March 24 now the teams no longer have semifinal playoffs in World Cup qualifying to fulfil on that date.

The match will raise funds in support of UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Poland had been scheduled to face Russia but was granted a bye to the final in its section after Russia was banned by FIFA in the wake of the invasion.

Scotland was due to host Ukraine on the same night but that match has been postponed.

The Scotland-Poland match will be at Hampden Park in Glasgow and 10 pounds ($13) from each ticket sold will be donated to UNICEF’s emergency appeal. The captains of Scotland and Poland — Andy Robertson and Robert Lewandowski, respectively — are UNICEF ambassadors.

The Football Union of Russia is challenging the national team’s ban from soccer.

