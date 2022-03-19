RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Schmitt scores, Real Salt…

Schmitt scores, Real Salt Lake wins 2-1 over Nashville

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Tate Schmitt scored a crucial goal in Real Salt Lake’s 2-1 win against Nashville on Saturday.

Schmitt’s game-winner came in the 54th minute to put RSL (3-0-1) ahead 2-1. Maikel Chang assisted the goal.

RSL also got one goal from Bobby Wood.

Walker Zimmerman scored the lone goal for Nashville (1-2-1).

Nashville outshot RSL 17-9, with nine shots on goal to two for RSL.

Zac MacMath saved eight of the nine shots he faced for RSL.

RSL next plays on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City on the road, and Nashville will visit the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up