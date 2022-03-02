CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sam Houston hosts Tarleton State following Hicks’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:22 AM

Tarleton State Texans (14-15, 9-7 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-13, 12-5 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Freddy Hicks scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 57-49 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Bearkats are 10-3 in home games. Sam Houston is third in the WAC in team defense, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Texans have gone 9-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is fifth in the WAC giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Tarleton State won the last meeting 75-64 on Jan. 7. Tahj Small scored 28 points to help lead the Texans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Flagg is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Montre’ Gipson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Texans. Noah McDavid is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

