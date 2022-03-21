RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » Sports » Saliba gets 1st call…

Saliba gets 1st call to France squad to replace Pavard

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 6:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Marseille defender William Saliba has been called up to France’s national team for upcoming friendly matches as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard, the French soccer federation said Monday.

Pavard, who plays for Bayern Munich, has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

As part of their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the defending champions will take on Ivory Coast in Marseille on March 25. They will then play South Africa in Lille on March 29.

The 20-year-old Saliba had never been called up to France’s national squad before.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up