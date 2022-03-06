Saka inspires Arsenal to 3-2 victory over Watford in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 on Sunday…

WATFORD, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 on Sunday to help its pursuit of Champions League qualification.

A cut-back from Saka enabled Martin Odegaard to slot in his fifth goal of the Premier League season after five minutes.

The lead lasted only six minutes as Cucho Hernandez’ acrobatic volley equalized for Watford.

But Arsenal went back in front in the 30th minute with a cleverly crafted goal from Saka. The England forward dispossessed Tom Cleverley before passing to Alexandre Lacazette, who held the ball up then back-heeled the ball back for Saka to fire in.

Gabriel Martinelli capped an impressive Arsenal performance as he curled the ball past goalkeeper Ben Foster seven minutes into the second half.

The Gunners looked to be cruising before Moussa Sissoko pulled one back in the 87th minute, but the hosts were unable to find an equalizer.

The result lifted Arsenal to fourth, one point above Manchester United which lost 4-1 at Manchester City, while Watford remains next-from-last in the standings. Arsenal has played three fewer games than United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.