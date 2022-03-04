Saint Louis hosts VCU after Jimerson’s 22-point game

VCU Rams (21-7, 14-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (20-10, 11-6 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (21-7, 14-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (20-10, 11-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the VCU Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 80-74 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens are 13-4 on their home court. Saint Louis is second in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 5.2.

The Rams are 14-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11 points, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Billikens. Fred Thatch Jr. is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Vince Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.