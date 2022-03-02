CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits La Salle for conference matchup

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-17, 4-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 3-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Clifton Moore and the La Salle Explorers host Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks in A-10 action.

The Explorers have gone 7-8 at home. La Salle is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks have gone 4-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. La Salle won the last matchup 75-64 on Jan. 17. Jack Clark scored 21 points points to help lead the Explorers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Explorers. Clark is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Hall is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

