Saint-Etienne and Troyes draw 1-1 in French league

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 6:09 PM

PARIS (AP) — Ten-time champion Saint-Etienne and Troyes remained in danger of relegation following a 1-1 draw in the French league on Friday.

South Africa striker Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead early on from close range following a cross from Abdu Conte. Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz equalized for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half with a penalty.

Saint-Etienne has earned eight points after trailing in 2022 — more than any other club in the league.

Troyes is 15th, two points ahead of Saint-Etienne in 18th.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain visits Monaco on Sunday.

