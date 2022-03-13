RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Rublev improves to 15-2 on year with Indian Wells win

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 8:42 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving the Russian’s record to 15-2 this year with his 10th straight victory.

Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal’s mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille.

The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there.

Trailing 2-4 in the first set, Rublev won a 28-stroke rally with a forehand. Rublev broke at 5-all to take control of the set.

Andy Murray lost to No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (9), 6-3.

A trio of American men won. No. 23 John Isner defeated Sam Querrey 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Steve Johnson beat No. 22 Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (5), 6-4. No. 20 Taylor Fritz beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 6-1, 6-1.

Lo. 24 Marin Cilic went down 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

In women’s play, No. 3 Iga Swiatek got by 29th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1. Petra Martic of Croatia outlasted 11th-seeded Emma Raducanu 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 in nearly three hours. No. 25 Madison Keys advanced 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Alison Riske.

