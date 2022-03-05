CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rubio, Yarbrough lead Rapids past Atlanta United 3-0

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:00 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and William Yarbrough notched five saves to power the Colorado Rapids to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Rubio put the Rapids (1-1-0) ahead for good at 1-0 with a header off a pass from Michael Barrios in the 33rd minute.

Jonathan Lewis stretched the lead to 2-0 — with an assist from Rubio — in the 39th minute. Andre Shinyashiki capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute on an assist by Lucas Esteves.

United (1-1-0) outshot the Rapids 9-6, with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

