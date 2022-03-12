RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Sports » Rubio, Kaye each score…

Rubio, Kaye each score to help Rapids beat Sporting KC 2-0

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored for the Colorado Rapids Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids (2-1-0) never trailed after Rubio made it a 1-0 game in the 21st minute. Lucas Esteves got an assist on the goal.

The Rapids also got one goal from Mark Anthony Kaye.

The Rapids outshot Sporting KC (1-2-0) 7-6, with five shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Tim Melia saved three of the five shots he faced for Sporting KC.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Rapids visiting the Houston Dynamo while Sporting KC visits the Chicago Fire.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up