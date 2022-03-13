RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Home » Sports » Roglic holds off Yates…

Roglic holds off Yates to win Paris-Nice for 1st time

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICE, France (AP) — Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while British rider Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage on Sunday after a fierce attack.

Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled, before standout teammate Wout van Aert, a specialist in classics, helped the Slovenian catch up enough for overall victory.

The 32-year-old Roglic, who has won the past three Spanish Vueltas but narrowly lost out in the 2020 Tour de France, finished 29 seconds ahead of Yates overall.

Roglic celebrated with his young son on the podium.

Colombian rider Daniel Martinez finished 2 minutes, 37 seconds behind Roglic in third spot overall.

Yates completed the eighth stage, a 116-kilometer (72-mile) route around the southern city of Nice, in a second under 2 hours, 53 minutes.

Van Aert and Roglic were both nine seconds behind him.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up