Rogers leads Siena against Niagara after 26-point game

Siena Saints (15-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (15-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Colby Rogers scored 26 points in Siena’s 70-59 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Purple Eagles are 5-4 in home games. Niagara is second in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Saints are 12-6 in conference matchups. Siena is seventh in the MAAC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Siena won the last meeting 60-56 on Jan. 29. Jackson Stormo scored 20 points to help lead the Saints to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hammond averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Anthony Gaines is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.