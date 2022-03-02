Rodgers leads Kennesaw State against Jacksonville State after 22-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (13-17, 7-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-9, 13-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-17, 7-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-9, 13-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Spencer Rodgers scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 82-73 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Gamecocks are 10-3 in home games. Jacksonville State averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Owls have gone 7-9 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is fifth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 2.0.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Jacksonville State won the last matchup 70-64 on Jan. 28. Darian Adams scored 22 to help lead Jacksonville State to the victory, and Chris Youngblood scored 19 points for Kennesaw State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Finch is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Adams is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Youngblood is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Owls. Rodgers is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

