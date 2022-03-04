CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA), looks to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Rhode Island Rams (14-14, 5-11 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-18, 4-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Hawks have gone 8-7 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams are 5-11 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks sixth in the A-10 with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Makhi Mitchell averaging 7.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in A-10 play. Rhode Island won the last meeting 75-64 on Jan. 13. Makhel Mitchell scored 15 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Makhel Mitchell is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.8 points for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

