RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » Sports » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 42 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (1) — Danny Santana, of-1b.

CLEVELAND (1) — Wilson Ramos, c.

DETROIT (2) — Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Dexter Fowler, of; Juan Lagares, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Brett Gardner, of.

OAKLAND (4) — Khris Davis, dh; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) — Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Tommy Hunter, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Joakim Soria, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Jose Lobaton, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Cole Hamels, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — J.A. Happ, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Ross Detwiler, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Johnny Cueto, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Alex Avila, c; Jordy Mercer, inf; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up