Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 5:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 43 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (1) — Danny Santana, of-1b.

CLEVELAND (1) — Wilson Ramos, c.

DETROIT (2) — Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Dexter Fowler, of; Juan Lagares, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Brett Gardner, of.

OAKLAND (4) — Khris Davis, dh; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) — Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Chris Archer, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Joakim Soria, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Jose Lobaton, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Cole Hamels, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — J.A. Happ, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Ross Detwiler, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Johnny Cueto, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Alex Avila, c; Jordy Mercer, inf; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

