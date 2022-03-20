RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 7:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 69 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (3) — Garrett Richards, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Danny Santana, of-1b.

CHICAGO (1) — Billy Hamilton.

CLEVELAND (3) — Blake Parker, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (3) — Derek Holland, lhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

HOUSTON (2) — q-Carlos Correa, ss; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Dexter Fowler, of; Juan Lagares, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Brett Gardner, of.

OAKLAND (7) — Khris Davis, dh; Mike Fiers, rhp; Jed Lowrie, inf; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) — Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Chris Archer, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TEXAS (1) — Brock Holt, inf-of.

TORONTO (2) — Jarrod Dyson, of; David Phelps, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Tyler Clippard, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Jorge Soler, of; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Zach Davies, rhp; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.

CINCINNATI (3) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; q-Nick Castellanos, of; Mychal Givens, rhp.

COLORADO (1) — q-Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Cole Hamels, lhp; Albert Pujols, 1b..

MILWAUKEE (3) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of; Kevin Pillar, of.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (5) — J.A. Happ, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Carlos Martínez, rhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Johnny Cueto, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Alex Avila, c; Jordy Mercer, inf; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

