RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 1:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 93 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (4) — Garrett Richards, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Danny Santana, of-1b; Kyle Schwarber, of-1b.

CHICAGO (2) — Billy Hamilton, of; Ryan Tepera, rhp.

CLEVELAND (3) — Blake Parker, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Derek Holland, lhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

HOUSTON (2) — q-Carlos Correa, ss; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Dexter Fowler, of; Juan Lagares, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Michael Pineda, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Brett Gardner, of; Darren O’Day, rhp,

OAKLAND (7) — Khris Davis, dh; Mike Fiers, rhp; Jed Lowrie, inf; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b; Joe Smith, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Chris Archer, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TEXAS (2) — Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Brock Holt, inf-of.

TORONTO (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; David Phelps, rhp; Joakim Soria, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Tyler Clippard, rhp.

ATLANTA (6) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jorge Soler, of; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Zach Davies, rhp; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.

CINCINNATI (3) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; q-Nick Castellanos, of; Mychal Givens, rhp.

COLORADO (2) — Chris Owings, inf-of; q-Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Cole Hamels, lhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Albert Pujols, 1b..

MIAMI (1) — Sandy León, c.

MILWAUKEE (5) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Daniel Norris, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

NEW YORK (4) — Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of; Kevin Pillar, of; Jonathan Villar, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Matt Moore, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Matt Carpenter, inf; J.A. Happ, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Carlos Martínez, rhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Alex Avila, c; Luis Avilan, lhp; Jordy Mercer, inf; Gerardo Parra, of; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up