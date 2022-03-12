Quintero scores twice in Dynamo’s 2-1 win over Whitecaps

HOUSTON (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored a goal in each half to spark the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory…

HOUSTON (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored a goal in each half to spark the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini notched a goal — Vancouver’s first of the season — in the 14th minute to stake the Whitecaps (0-2-1) to a 1-0 lead. Quintero pulled the Dynamo (1-1-1) even in the 33rd minute when he caught Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal out of postion and scored on a tap-in.

Quintero scored the game-winner on a kick from outside the box in the 50th minute. It was the Dynamo’s first win under new manager Paolo Nagamura. Houston was held scoreless in its first two matches.

The Dynamo outshot the Whitecaps 8-4 and had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

