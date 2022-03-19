RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Przybylko’s 2 goals to propel Fire past Sporting KC 3-1

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 8:35 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to help lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Przybylko scored his first goal for the Fire (2-0-2) in the 30th minute, assisted by Fabian Herbers. He added a goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Brian Gutierrez.

Xherdan Shaqiri converted a penalty kick in the in the 50th minute. It was the 30-year-old Swiss star’s first goal in MLS.

Roger Espinoza scored for Sporting KC (1-3-0).

The Fire outshot Sporting KC 9-7, with three shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.

Gabriel Slonina saved one of the two shots he faced for the Fire.

The Fire play at home on Saturday against Dallas, while Sporting KC will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

